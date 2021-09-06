Taliban political office head meets Red Cross president in Kabul

TEHERAN, September 6. /TASS/. Head of the political office of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met in Kabul with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem tweeted on Monday.

According to Naeem, Baradar and Maurer "discussed the current situation in the country, especially problems in the healthcare sector." Head of the Taliban healthcare committee Abdul Haq Akhund informed Maurer about the current problems and challenges in this sector.

The ICRC president promised that the organization will continue and expand its assistance to Afghanistan and will take efforts to help resolve the existing problems.

Maurer arrived on a three-day visit to Afghanistan on September 5 to speak with the authorities and inspect medical institutions operating with the ICRC support. "Afghans have suffered from 40 years of conflict and they now face years of work to heal and recover. The International Committee of the Red Cross is dedicated to staying here to help that recovery," Maurer said.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.