Guinean rebel leader Colonel Doumbouya announces president’s arrest

PRETORIA, September 5. /TASS/. Leader of Guinean rebels Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said on Sunday the country’s president, Alpha Conde, has been arrested by the military, Cote d’Ivoire’s news portal Infodrome reported citing social network.

"Guineans, the social, political and economic situation in the country is so difficult that the military have decided to undertake responsibility for the future of Guinea," the news portal quoted Doumbouya as saying. His speech was broadcast via social network.

He announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the parliament, the closure of outer borders and called on servicemen to stay at their units.

Doumbouya also said he has taken the post of the leader of the national committee for consolidation and development, which is tasked to consolidate people to resolve the problems facing the country.