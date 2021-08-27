Shooting heard near Kabul airport’s eastern gate — report

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Shooting was heard near Kabul airport’s eastern gate, Al Jazeera reported Friday.

According to the report, the situation around the airport, where 110 people, including 13 US servicemen, died in two suicide bomber attacks yesterday, remains tense. Several victims’ bodies still remain near the airport building.

Meanwhile, local media report that the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has imposed a strict checkpoint system around the airport: only people with papers required to board an evacuation flight are allowed inside.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden stated that the US will find the perpetrators and are already preparing plans of strikes on the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), held responsible for the Kabul attacks. The Taliban movement condemned the attacks and vowed to bring the perpetrators to responsibility.