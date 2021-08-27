Armenia receives positive signals from Turkey on establishing peace in the region, PM says

YEREVAN, August 27. /TASS/. Yerevan has received some positive signals from Ankara on establishing peace in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Friday.

"Getting back to the agenda of establishing peace in the region, I must say that we have received some positive public signals from Turkey. We will assess these signals, and we will respond to positive signals with positive signals," he said.

Despite the common border, there are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey. In 2009, the two countries’ top diplomats signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and the principles of mutual relations in Zurich, but these documents have not been ratified by the parties. On March 1, 2018, Armenia announced the cancellation of the protocols.

Yerevan has said on numerous occasions that Turkey had provided assistance to Azerbaijan during the Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities in 2020. It also claimed that Ankara was transferring terrorists from the Middle East to the region.