Situation currently calm at Kabul airport, says TV report

ANKARA, August 27. /TASS/. The situation at Kabul airport is calm at the moment, Turkey’s NTV channel said in a live broadcast from the airport.

The report featured footage of a transport aircraft parked near a terminal and surrounded by cars, presumably belonging to foreign missions or security forces. There are no crowds of people or signs of panic.

Two suicide bombers set off blasts that tore through crowds of people outside Kabul airport on Thursday. CBS reported, citing an Afghan Health Ministry spokesperson, that Thursday’s bombings killed 90 and left over 150 wounded. However, according to unofficial data, more than 100 people could have lost their lives, including 13 US troops. Another 15 US service members suffered injuries. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) condemned the attacks and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.