At least 28 Taliban members died in Kabul blasts

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. At least 28 out of 103 people who died in the recent explosion near the Kabul airport were Taliban members, Reuters news agency reported on Friday, citing a Taliban (outlawed in Russia) representative.

"We have lost more people than the Americans," the official said. He also believes there are no reasons to extend the foreign troop withdrawal deadline.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. Earlier, reports emerged about 103 deaths, including 13 US military personnel. The Taliban has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.