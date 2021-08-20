Biden signed order allowing sanctions against Russian export pipelines — White House

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday, allowing the US Administration to introduce sanctions against certain Russian export pipelines, the White House said in documents released on Friday.

"I have issued an Executive Order in order to take additional steps regarding certain Russian energy export pipelines to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," the US President said in his letter to Congress leaders.

"The order responds to certain Russian energy pipeline projects intended to expand Russia’s influence over Europe’s energy resources that would weaken European energy security - including that of Ukraine and Eastern flank NATO and EU countries - and thereby threatens the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Biden wrote.

"The order blocks the property and interests in property of foreign persons identified by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury," for activities and services of such persons in facilitating construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the document said.