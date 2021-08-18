Turkmenistan did not evacuate Afghan embassy, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Turkmenistan did not cut its diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan, and there was no partial evacuation of embassy staff, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Turkmen diplomats are performing their duties in full in accordance with the usual working schedule of Turkmenistan’s foreign missions. There were no cuts or partial evacuation of the diplomatic and consular staff," the report said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Turkmenistan’s Embassy in Kabul and the country’s Consulates in Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif continue to work as usual. "At the same time, the outside perimeter of the embassy and consulates’ buildings are guarded by representatives of the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia - TASS)," the ministry said.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.