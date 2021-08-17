Germany suspends economic aid to Afghanistan, media reports citing minister

BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. Berlin is halting economic aid to Afghanistan where the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) has seized power, the DPA news agency reported on Tuesday citing Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Mueller.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier warned that Germany would not provide any financial support to Afghanistan if the Taliban took power. According to the top diplomat, Berlin provided 430 mln euro to Afghanistan every year.

On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. At present, Western countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.