Germany shares responsibility for situation in Afghanistan — German president

BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on NATO allies to analyze the situation in Afghanistan jointly.

Such a quick seizure of power by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) "will be casting a shadow for quite a long time." "We must look for answers together in the bloc [NATO]," he said on Tuesday. "We see a human tragedy that we bear responsibility for as well."

"The desperation we saw in Kabul airport is a shame for the political West," he said, commenting on videos featuring Afghans desperately clinging to departing US planes in an attempt to get inside.

After the United States announced the end of its armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.