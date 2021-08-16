Afghan coordination council members to go to Doha on August 17 for talks with Taliban

CAIRO, August 16. /TASS/. Members of Afghanistan’s coordination council for a peaceful transition of power plan to come to Doha on August 17 to have talks with the leaders of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), Al Jazeera TV said on Monday citing Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a council member and the leader of the Islamic Party.

"Tomorrow, I am heading for Doha together with [Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation] Abdullah Abdullah and [former President] Hamid Karzai to meet with a Taliban delegation," the television channel quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, the council members had talks with Taliban delegate Amir Jan Mutaki. Shortly before the talks, Karzai and Abdullah announced the beginning of dialogue with the Taliban on peace and stability in the country.

A day before, Karzai, Abdullah and Hekmatyar established a coordination council for a peaceful transition of power to the Taliban.

After the United States announced the end of an armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.