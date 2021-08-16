EU foreign ministers to hold emergency videoconference on Afghanistan on August 17

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the European Union countries will hold an emergency video conference on the situation in Afghanistan on August 17, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Following the latest developments in Afghanistan, and after intense contacts with partners in the past days and hours, I decided to convene an extraordinary video teleconference of EU foreign ministers tomorrow afternoon for a first assessment," the tweet reads.

The EU is currently concerned with the need to evacuate its diplomatic and technical personnel from Kabul and provide asylum to Afghan nationals who worked for European missions.

According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had taken control of all districts of the capital.