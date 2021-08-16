Uzbek top brass studying reports on Afghan military plane crash in border area

TASHKENT, August 16. /TASS/. The Defense Ministry of Uzbekistan is studying reports of an Afghan Air Force plane crash in the Surkhandarya region bordering on Afghanistan, the Gazeta.uz newspaper reported on Monday.

"An aircraft with identification signs of the Afghan Air Force crashed in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya Region on the evening of August 15. Photos and videos posted on the Internet showed parts of the crashed plane and at least one injured person," the statement says.

"The press office of the Defense Ministry has said it is studying the situation," the paper said.

The Al Jazeera TV Channel earlier reported citing a security guard of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of state had left the republic and arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan together with his wife.

US President Joe Biden announced a decision on April 14 to wrap up the military operation in Afghanistan, which had been the single longest campaign in US history. Following this decision, the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated dramatically as the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) seized Kabul and is in almost full control of the entire country.