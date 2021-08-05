Ebrahim Raisi swears in as eighth President of Iran

TEHRAN, August 5. /TASS/. Ebrahim Raisi has officially sworn in as the new President of Iran in the country’s parliament Thursday.

The ceremony took place with the attendance of heads of legislative and judicial branches of power, as well as top officials and military officers. The President vowed to use all his abilities to fulfill all his obligations. The ceremony was aired on the national television of Iran.

The ceremony was also attended by about 110 representatives from over 70 countries. Raisi won the July 18 presidential elections with 62% (about 17.9 million) of the votes with voter turnout hitting 48.8%.