Georgian demands to reverse Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia baseless - Foreign Ministry

SUKHUM, August 3. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s Foreign Ministry has called Georgia’s calls on Russia to reverse its recognition of Abkhazia’s independence and its "de-occupation" baseless, according to the agency’s commentary published on Monday night.

On August 2, the Georgian parliament approved a draft of a document condemning "the occupation of Georgia’s regions by Russia - Abkhazia and the Tskhinval region."

According to local media outlets, in the approved draft resolution, the Georgian government "is urging the Russian Federation to de-occupy Abkhazia and the Tskhinval region, to reverse the unlawful recognition of independence as well as to stop violence on ethnic grounds and to constructively participate in the International Geneva Discussions."

"Abkhazia’s Foreign Ministry views the draft resolution discussed in Georgia’s parliament ‘on de-occupation and the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Georgian conflict’ as completely unrealistic and distorting the causes of Abkhazian-Georgian contradictions. The efforts of Georgia’s authorities to present the Abkhazian-Georgian conflict as a Russian-Georgian one have no excuse and essentially are just the attempts to avoid responsibility, relieving itself of a burden of its crimes. <…> In this context, the invalidity of Georgia’s demands on Russia to reverse the recognition of Abkhazia’s independence and its ‘de-occupation’ also becomes obvious. The decision by the Russian Federation to recognize the Republic of Abkhazia and to establish diplomatic relations with it complies with international law and does not infringe on the interests of the other participants of international interaction," the commentary said. TASS has not yet received a commentary by the Georgian side.