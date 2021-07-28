US-Russia meeting in Geneva was constructive, new one set for September — State Dept.

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. Another round of Russian-US strategic stability consultations in Geneva was professional and substantive, the two delegations agreed to hold a new meeting in late September, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The discussions in Geneva were professional and substantive. The two delegations agreed to meet again in a plenary session at the end of September, and to hold informal consultations in the interim, with the aim of determining topics for expert working groups at the second plenary," he noted.

Price also added that State Department and Pentagon representatives would now head to Brussels to inform NATO allies about the results of the Geneva talks on July 29.

The US diplomatic agency recalled that the launch of such a dialogue was announced after the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden which was held in Geneva on July 16.

The Russian delegation at the meeting in Geneva was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, while Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led the US delegation. The meeting is the first bilateral consultations on strategic stability in 2021.