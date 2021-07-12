Sputnik V effective against new coronavirus strains, Vaccines journal says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine is effective against new coronavirus strains according to the study results by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology published in the Vaccines leading international journal, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on Monday.

"The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) today announced strong results of the study on neutralizing activity of sera from individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine against new variants of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccination with Sputnik V has produced protective neutralizing titers against new variants, including Alpha B.1.1.7 (first identified in UK), Beta B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa), Gamma P.1 (first identified in Brazil), Delta B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 (first identified in India) and Moscow endemic variants B.1.1.141 and B.1.1.317 with mutations in the receptor-binding domain (RBD)," the statement said.

It is noted that the data shows that Sputnik V retains its protective properties against the new strains. "Notably, Sputnik V demonstrated significantly less of a reduction in its virus neutralizing activity against a number of variants compared to data from other vaccine producers, which had earlier confirmed the efficacy of their vaccines against new variants of coronavirus," the statement noted.

The RDIF also reported that the Gamaleya Center had been actively studying the new SARS-CoV-2 strains in order to evaluate the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine as they continue to emerge in various parts of the world. The Center and the Foundation are also considering opportunities to develop "vaccine cocktails" jointly with other leading producers using the first component of the Sputnik V shot.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries with a total population surpassing 3.5 bln people. Data from the regulators of a number of countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, San Marino, the UAE and others, obtained during the inoculation of residents, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against the coronavirus infection.