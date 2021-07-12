Super Mario 64 cartridge sells for record $1.56 mln - Heritage Auctions

TASS, July 12. Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 video game cartridge was sold for $1.56 mln at the American Heritage Auctions on Sunday, the auction house reported on Twitter.

The bidding result is a record for a video game. Super Mario 64 broke the record of the Legend of Zelda, which was auctioned for $870,000 on July 9.

According to Nintendo, the Super Mario series has maintained a high position in the video game ranking for over 25 years. Super Mario, Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda remain the hallmarks of the Japanese company.