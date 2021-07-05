Goal of reviving Iran nuclear deal by July 15 not achievable, Russian envoy says

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has noted that the expectations to restore the Iran nuclear deal by July 15 are unrealistic.

"The break in the Vienna talks on restoring the JCPOA has lasted longer than expected. It is obvious that Iran, given the recent presidential election, needs more time for preparations. The expectations to complete the process by the sixth anniversary of the nuclear deal (July 15) are unrealistic," he wrote on Twitter.

On June 20, negotiators on the Iran nuclear deal took a break from work in order to hold consultations in their capitals to prepare for the final round of consultations. Russia’s permanent representative said that the agreement on reviving the deal was within reach. On July 1, Ulyanov suggested that the participants in the talks on the restoration of the JCPOA could gather for the final round in Vienna no sooner than next week.

Talks between Iran and five international negotiators have been going on in Vienna since April. Their aim is to restore the original nuclear deal, which implies the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran, compliance with nuclear obligations by Iran, the United States’ return to the accord. Representatives of the JCPOA members are also holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran’s participation. All the delegations involved initially hoped to complete the work in late May, after which they revised the date to early June.