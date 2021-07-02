Militants plotting provocation with use of toxic agents in Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Militants are plotting a provocation with the use of toxic agents in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has received information that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) are plotting a provocation with the use of toxic agents in the western areas of the Idlib," he said.

According to Kulit, terrorists and activists of the White Helmets pseudo-humanitarian organization have delivered by trucks around ten barrels with toxic agents to the settlement of Harim in the Idlib governorate.

"According to our information, militants are planning to stage a false chemical attack in the southern part of the Jebel al-Zawide ridge to blame Syrian government forces for the use of chemical weapons against civilians," he said.

