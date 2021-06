MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. A total of 2,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Moldova with the help of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Moscow Patriarchate said on its site on Saturday.

"The vaccine handed as humanitarian aid will be distributed by Moldova’s Orthodox Church," the statement says.

Sputnik V was approved for use in that country in February, 2021. Earlier, Russia delivered 172,000 doses of its vaccine to Moldova.