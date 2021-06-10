Court’s ruling on Navalny’s foundation 'Kafkaesque,' UK top diplomat says

LONDON, June 10. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thinks that the Moscow City Court’s ruling on recognizing the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, the non-profit NGO recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) as extremist is Kafkaesque.

"Today’s ruling that the anti-corruption foundation FBK is an extremist organisation is perverse. It is another Kafka-esque attack on those standing up against corruption and for open societies," the statement made public by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office on Wednesday said.

On Wednesday, the Moscow City Court ruled that the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation (FZPG, the non-profit NGO recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) as well as the Navalny Headquarters public movement should be recognized as extremist organizations, following a request from the Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office. The court’s press service emphasized that the court disbanded the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation NGOs and banned the Navalny Headquarters public movement. The press service pointed out that the ruling is subject to immediate execution in terms of shutting those organizations down.