Belarusian Nexta Live channel planned to switch to Russian agenda - blogger Protasevich

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Blogger Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognized as an extremist entity, who was detained at Minsk airport, has stated that after the active part of Belarusian rallies related to presidential elections was over, the plan was to switch the Nexta Live channel to the Russian agenda.

"It was discussed that after the end of the active phase of Belarusian protests the Nexta Live channel would become Russian. I was greatly disturbed by this because this is the largest asset from the media point of view. There was talk that maybe, a separate channel in Russia should be created," he told the ONT TV channel on Thursday.