Detention of Japanese fishing boat in Russia unacceptable - Tokyo

TOKYO, June 3. /TASS/. The government of Japan considers the May 28 detention of a Japanese fishing vessel in the Sea of Okhotsk by Russian border control officers unacceptable, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday, adding that Tokyo filed a protest via diplomatic channels.

"According to our information, the ship was operating in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. We filed protest via diplomatic channels in Moscow, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Tokyo due to actions of the Russian side being unacceptable. We demand prompt release of the ship and its crew," the official said.

He noted that the crew has no health problems, and they are provided with drinking water and food.

On May 28, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that a fishing vessel under a Japanese flag was apprehended in the Sea of Okhotsk after an attempt to flee. During the inspection of the ship, live crabs, frozen crab products and trade equipment were found aboard. According to the report, the ship maneuvered dangerously during the chase, creating collision hazard to the Russian border control ship. The Japanese ship was detained and brought to the port of Korsakov for investigation.