Belarusian president arrives in Sochi for talks with Putin

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement on Friday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived on a working visit to Russia on May 28," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the heads of state plan to discuss further steps and the activities of the two counties’ governments aimed at promoting integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus, as well as pressing bilateral issues. They will also exchange views on global issues.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the meeting’s agenda included pressing issues related to the future of Russian-Belarusian ties, the implementation of joint trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian projects, and ways to boost integration within the Union State.