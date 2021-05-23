Ryanair flight takes off from Minsk after emergency landing

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. The Ryanair flight has taken off from Minsk after an emergency landing, the airport’s press service said on Sunday.

"The Ryanair Boeing 737-800 has taken off from Minsk’s National Airport for Vilnius," it said.

The Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport on Sunday after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely. No bomb was found inside. Belarus’ Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of false bomb threat.

It was reported after the plane’s landing that a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which had been recognized as extremist in Belarus, Romat Protasevich, wanted in Belarus, was among the passengers. The man was detained.