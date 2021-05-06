China reports around 290 mln vaccinations against coronavirus

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. Chinese doctors, as part of a massive campaign to vaccinate the population against coronavirus, have given the country's residents almost 290 mln vaccinations, the National Health Commission of China announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, as of May 5, 2021, a total of 289.627 mln vaccinations were made against the new type of coronavirus.

Vaccinations for priority populations in China began on December 15, 2020. As of the end of February, the Chinese authorities have distributed vaccines among 54.52 mln residents of the country. By April 1, 126.6 mln vaccinations were made, and by May 1, already 270.41 mln.

Earlier, China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan talked about the plans of the authorities to vaccinate about 40% of the country’s residents by June. The population of China reaches around 1.4 bln people.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.