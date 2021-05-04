Turkish forces and Syrian opposition attack villages in Aleppo — agency

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces and units of the Syrian opposition cooperating with them have attacked several villages located in the northern part of the Aleppo province, SANA agency informed on Tuesday, citing local sources.

According to the agency, several missiles and artillery shells were used in the attacks. It is stated that the attack caused damage to the property of local residents, as well as to state property.

Since 2017, Turkey has conducted three military operations in Syria’s northern areas, namely the Euphrates Shield, the Olive Branch and the Peace Spring. As a result, Turkey has established a buffer security zone between the cities of Azaz and Jarablus north of Aleppo, occupied the city of Afrin and has taken control of border areas east of the Euphrates.

Damascus considers Turkey’s armed presence illegal occupation, accompanied by crimes against Syrians and damage to infrastructure objects.