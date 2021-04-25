Over billion anti-coronavirus vaccination shots already done worldwide — AFP

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. More than 1 billion doses of various novel coronavirus vaccines have already been administered worldwide, AFP reported on Saturday citing own calculations based on official data submitted by national authorities.

According to the agency, as of 20:45 Moscow time on Saturday, a total of 1,002,938,540 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to residents of 207 countries and territories that had launched vaccination campaigns.

Over 145 million people have already contracted the novel coronavirus worldwide, almost 3.1 million of them died.