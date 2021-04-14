Indonesia is likely to approve Russian Sputnik V by late April

"Currently, Russia’s Sputnik V has not been registered in Indonesia. According to Penny Lukito, who heads the National Agency of Drug and Food Control, the process can be finished in late April after the Russian Direct Investment Fund submits all the necessary documents," the press secretary stated.

MOSCOW, April 14. / TASS /. Indonesia’s authorities are likely to register Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month, the Russian Embassy’s Press Secretary Denis Tetyushin announced on Wednesday.

Tetyushin noted that Indonesia "was interested in purchasing a domestic vaccine for the use in the private sector vaccination program."

According to the World Health Organization, Indonesia has recorded some 1,571,824 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, while 42,656 people have died. Furthermore, the daily COVID-19 incidence has recently been decreasing, the last record high was reported on February 15 (13,227 cases) and on April 13 - 4,829 cases.

Indonesia launched the first stage of mass vaccination in mid-January, while the government expects to inoculate at least 181 mln people, which is about two-thirds of the republic’s population. In late 2020, Jakarta received about 3 mln doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, whereas during the first quarter, the country expects another 30 mln doses and in total - almost 125 mln doses.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s authorities intend to sign agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech, Novavax and AstraZeneca in order to purchase 100 mln doses from each company. Besides, the Health Ministry noted that some private companies were considering buying Sputnik V as well as Moderna and Sinopharm drugs.