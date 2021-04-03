Five-year-old killed in DPR in Ukrainian drone strike - militia

DONETSK, April 3. /TASS/. A child was killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in a Ukrainian drone strike, the DPR People’s Militia wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the DPR defense agency, Ukrainian troops dropped an explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle onto an inhabited locality in the DPR.

"At that moment two civilians were in their yard. As a result of Ukrainian militants’ criminal actions, a child born in 2016 was killed, while a local woman born in 1954 received wounds and was taken to hospital where she was provided with the required medical treatment," the DPR People’s Militia said in a statement.

The Donetsk news agency reported citing the DPR militia that the tragic accident took place in Aleksandrovskoye outside the town of Yenakievo.

The DPR defense agency pointed out that it was the second civilian death in the DPR from shelling by the Kiev forces in the past few weeks after an escalation along the contact line in Donbass. On March 22, the DPR reported that a civilian was killed by a Ukrainian sniper in a settlement in the west of Donetsk.

The DPR People’s Militia called on the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to document the strike delivered by Ukraine’s Armed Forces and to urge Ukraine to investigate into the incident so as to identify those responsible and to hold them accountable.