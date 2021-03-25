Moldovan President asks Russian assistance on shipment of Sputnik V vaccine

CHISINAU, March 25. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu disclosed after her meeting with Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov that she requested Russian aid with shipment of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"Right now, our priority goal is to ensure the access of our people to efficient vaccines of all types, as much as possible. I reiterated, just like during our previous discussions, that we would like to receive assistance from Russia for a faster access to the Sputnik V, considering the need to accelerate the vaccination process," Sandu said in her Telegram channel.

Moldova commenced its vaccination in early March, when UK-Swedish AstraZeneca shipped the first batches of its vaccine via the COVAX international mechanism and from the Romanian government. According to the authorities, the republic will require about 4.8 million doses in order vaccinate about 70% of the population. The country expects to receive about 20% of the required volume via the COVAX mechanism, while additional 30% could be procured with a discount. The remaining volume Chisinau will procure directly from the producers.

The republic registered several vaccines, including the Russian-made Sputnik V. Chisinau also hold talks with US’s Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. The epidemiological situation in Moldova deteriorated in February, causing the authorities to tighten the restrictions on mass events, operation of public places and public transportation; some state officials continue to work remotely.