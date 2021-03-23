Russian UN envoy calls on Afghan parties to analyze what was achieved at Moscow talks

UNITED NATIONS, March 23. /TASS/. Russia calls for pooling efforts of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan with the extended Troika format (Russia, China, the United States, Afghanistan), Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

The diplomat recalled that on March 18 Moscow had hosted an extended Troika meeting that had also been attended by the leaders of the Taliban movement. "We hope that the Afghans will use what was achieved in Moscow when they discuss substantive matters on the agenda in the interests of reaching long-awaited progress at the intra-Afghan talks," he said.

"We call for pooling efforts of the expended Troika with the Moscow format of consultations, which, along with Afghanistan, includes all its neighbors and the United States," Nebenzia stressed.

An extended Troika meeting on Afghan settlement was held in Moscow at the level of special envoys last Thursday. The meeting yielded a joint statement where the Troika nations called on the parties to the Afghan conflict to sign a peace agreement and bring down the level of violence in the country.