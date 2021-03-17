Report on alleged Russian intervention caters to Biden’s expectations, says analyst

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Those who authored the US National Intelligence’s report on alleged interference by some countries, including Russia, in the US elections were trying to cater to the expectations of the Joe Biden-led Democratic administration, for in his election pledges Biden vowed to "sort out" relations with Moscow, the board chairman of the fund for support of the international discussion club Valdai, Andrei Bystritsky, told TASS on Wednesday.

He recalled that the US authorities had declared their intention to impose sanctions on Russia on the basis of data contained in that report. This scenario fits in with the logic of Biden’s election rhetoric and his promises to take a hard line against Moscow, Bystritsky said.

"I am certain that those who authored this report wished to rise to the expectations of the United States’ current authorities. The problem is the bureaucrats who authored this memo were keen to ensure, on the one hand, it should be most convenient for use in politics, but on the other by no means backfire on them, should they say something that can be easily refuted," Bystritsky said. "This explains why there are not very many facts, but mostly hints and speculations. Strictly speaking, the secret services, mostly their bureaucrats, provided some stuff they had been asked for."