Mexico may approve use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine this week

MEXICO CITY, January 13. /TASS/. The Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk may approve the emergency use of Russia’s "Sputnik V" COVID-19 vaccine this week, the country’s Deputy Minister of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"It is likely to happen this week," he said. Earlier, the deputy minister informed that Mexico had acquired access to all research and technical documents on the Russian vaccine, including the results of the third phase of clinical trials, with the aid of Argentina. On Monday, Lopez-Gatell said that the republic’s government may use up to 24 mln doses of the Russian vaccine.

On December 24, Mexico launched vaccination of medical personnel against COVID-19. So far, nearly 93,000 people have been vaccinated.