One person dies from unknown disease in southern India, over 300 hospitalized

NEW DELHI, December 7. /TASS/. One resident of the South Indian city of Eluru (Andhra Pradesh state) died of an unknown illness, and another 315 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the same undiagnosed illness, The Hindu newspaper reported on Monday.

Residents with symptoms of an unknown illness began to be admitted to hospitals on Saturday, and by Sunday evening their number reached 315. Among those hospitalized, there are 46 children and 70 women.

According to doctors, patients experience fainting, dizziness, headache, and symptoms of epilepsy. The majority of patients remain in stable condition. Patients have tested negative for coronavirus.

Representatives of local health authorities said it is possible that there was massive infection as a result of air pollution or due to the use of substandard products.