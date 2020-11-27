Trump says he will leave White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democrat Joseph Biden. The video was broadcast by all main US TV channels.

"If they do (vote for Biden - TASS), they made a mistake," Trump said.

When asked, whether he would leave the White House under that outcome, Trump said, "Certainly I will."

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," Trump added.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

The results in each state are to be approved by December 12. On December 14, the Electoral College should vote. On January 6, 2021, the results of this vote should be endorsed at a joint meeting of both chambers of Congress. The inauguration ceremony of the President-Elect is due to be held on January 20.