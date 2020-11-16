Armenian president says power is to go over to government of national accord

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. Power in Armenia in the current crisis situation is to be transferred to a government of national accord, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in an address to the nation on Monday.

"The government must be objective about its potential and waste no time to issue a roadmap of constitutional processes that are to result in a possibility of early parliamentary elections. Before that, power in the country must go over to a highly-qualified government of national accord," he stressed.

Since November 10, Armenia has been rocked by protests organized by 17 opposition parties demanding resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The opposition claims that the trilateral statement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh he signed is actually a capitulation.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 9 signed a joint statement on complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian defense ministry officials and General Staff officers have said the country’s armed forces would obey by the agreements and called on people to refrain from action that might destabilize the situation in the country. Sarkissian announced the launch of political consultations to discuss the current situation.