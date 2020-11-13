French President Macron says ready to assist in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

TASS, November 13. France is ready to provide its assistance in building a lasting and just solution for all parties involved in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the press service of French President Emanuel Macron reported.

The presidential press office reported in a statement early on Friday that President Macron held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The president has expressed his content regarding the ceasefire, reiterated his friendship with Armenia and also stated his readiness to find a just and lasting political solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, which will be acceptable for all parties involved, according to the statement.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, that took effect at midnight Moscow Time on November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would retain the positions they had held and that Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Baku and Yerevan have reached three truce agreements so far but each one of them failed almost immediately with both sides trading accusations of violating the ceasefires.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.