Pennsylvania expects to process most of remaining ballots by Friday

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The authorities of the US state of Pennsylvania expect to count the majority of remaining votes by Friday, Reuters said citing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

She said that several hundred thousand of ballots remain to be processed.

Boockvar added that she was not aware of any alleged violations during the vote.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said vote fraud cannot be ruled out in Pennsylvania, adding that the state has a history of "very strange" voting results in the past.

According to Fox News, a total of 89% of ballots have already been counted in Pennsylvania. Incumbent US President Donald Trump is in the lead with 50% of the vote, while his rival Joseph Biden has 48.8%.

The winner in Pennsylvania will get 20 electoral votes in his favor.