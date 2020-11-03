Argentina’s Healthcare Ministry expects to receive Sputnik V vaccine in December

BUENOS AIRES, November 3. /TASS/. The government of Argentina has not yet signed an agreement to purchase the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V but intends to do so and hopes to receive a large lot of the pharmaceutical in December, Minister of Healthcare Gines Gonzalez Garcia said in an interview with the Radio Con Vos.

"The commercial agreement has not been finalized yet but we will definitely do it. This is because the advantage of the Russian vaccine is that according to all schemes [of vaccine deliveries from other producers - TASS], vaccines are to arrive in December but in very small quantities. Russia offers much more doses," the Minister said.

Argentina initially plans to buy the Sputnik V vaccine in quantities required for vaccination of 12.5 mln people, the Minister noted. Argentina hopes "to start vaccination as soon as possible," he said, without indicative the provisional timeframe.