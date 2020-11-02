Conflicting sides must approve presence of peacekeepers in Karabakh, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Washington’s proposal to place Scandinavian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh should be coordinated with the parties to the conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told journalists on Monday.

"The Americans ought to be asked where they got these proposals and ideas from. All the essential parameters of potential mechanisms should be coordinated in consultations with the conflicting parties," he said.

In response to a question on whether the Russian side is aware of this idea, the senior diplomat said that "it is known only what [US National Security Advisor] Robert O'Brien said."

Earlier, during a meeting with members of the Armenian diaspora in Los Angeles, California, O’Brien stated that both sides of the conflict should agree to a deployment of Scandinavian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. He also emphasized that Washington is working with Scandinavian governments on the issue of establishing peacekeeping forces which could be deployed in the region to maintain a ceasefire.