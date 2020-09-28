Coronavirus cases in Spain add around 32,000 over weekend

MADRID, September 28. /TASS/. At least 748,266 coronavirus cases have been identified in Spain since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

On Friday, the department reported 716,481 cases. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country has reached 31,411. In its statistics, the Ministry of Health did not provide data on fatalities over the past day and reported that 359 people died over the week.

In mid-March, Spain was put on high alert, which allowed for restricting the movement of the population. The regime ended on June 21. The rate of the infection spread in Spain skyrocketed again after the restrictions were relaxed in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.