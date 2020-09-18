Peru’s coronavirus cases top 750,000

HAVANA, September 18. /TASS/. As many as 5,698 coronavirus cases were recorded in Peru in the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.
"The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 750,098," the ministry said in a statement.
The country’s death toll has climbed to 31,146 while 594,513 patients have recovered.
Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus in mid-March. The country’s authorities later extended the state of emergency and introduced a curfew. Vizcarra announced the gradual resumption of economic activities on May 2. However, he urged the country’s people to keep complying with coronavirus precautions.
Coronavirus pandemic
In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.