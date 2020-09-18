Peru’s coronavirus cases top 750,000

HAVANA, September 18. /TASS/. As many as 5,698 coronavirus cases were recorded in Peru in the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

"The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 750,098," the ministry said in a statement.

The country’s death toll has climbed to 31,146 while 594,513 patients have recovered.

Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus in mid-March. The country’s authorities later extended the state of emergency and introduced a curfew. Vizcarra announced the gradual resumption of economic activities on May 2. However, he urged the country’s people to keep complying with coronavirus precautions.

Coronavirus pandemic