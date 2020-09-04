Austria’s top diplomat vows Russia won’t be sanctioned over Navalny case without proof

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. The European Union should not impose sanctions on Russia over the Navalny incident without proof of the authorities’ involvement, Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said Friday in an interview for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung .

"All measures are possible. There is an EU sanctions procedure against chemical weapon proliferation. Depending on the investigation’s outcome, we will discuss possible sanctions. But they must not be announced arbitrarily without proof. We must know who is responsible, Schallenberg said, when answering a question about EU pressure mechanisms against Russia over the Navalny incident.

On Wednesday, the German Cabinet cited the Bundeswehr toxicologists as saying that the Russian blogger had been affected by a poisonous substance from the notorious Novichok family. Berlin called on Russia to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Russia reiterated that it is interested in the investigation of the incident. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Berlin provided no proof of its version of the incident.