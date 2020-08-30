Montenegro’s ruling party, opposition alliance winning same number of votes - exit poll

BELGRADE, August 30. /TASS/. Montenegro’s ruling center left Democratic Party of Socialists and the opposition coalition For the Future of Montenegro are winning about the same number of votes at Sunday’s parliamentary polls, a spokesman for CeMI, the election monitoring center, said on Sunday.

"After counting 52% of ballots, the Democratic Party of Socialists is scoring 34.4% pf votes, the opposition alliance For the Future of Montenegro is winning 33.4% of votes, the opposition coalition Peace is Our Nation is winning 12.5%," he said.

The results indicate that in case the opposition consolidates it may have 46% of votes and break the 30-year monopoly over power of President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists.

These are the 11th parliamentary polls after the country embraced the multi-party system.

Montenegro is a parliamentary republic, with the 81-seat unicameral parliament (Skupstina) being its legislative body. The parliament is mandated to adopt the constitution, approve and dismiss the prime minister and cabinet members, as well as Supreme and Constitutional Courts chairmen, and the prosecutor general. It also adopts the country’s budget.

Parliament members are elected for a term of four years by a secret vote under the system of proportional representation (by party tickets). A party or a coalition is to win more than three percent of votes to claim seats in the parliament. The threshold for political associations representing national minorities is 0.7%