Subway stations closed in downtown Minsk

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Downtown subway stations have been closed in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in a bid to ensure the safety of passengers, the BelTA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing subway authorities.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to preliminary results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.08% of the vote, Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.09% and the other three presidential candidates gained less than 2%. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, about 3,000 people were detained during protests while dozens of police officers and demonstrators suffered injuries.