Israel not involved in Beirut explosion, state radio reports

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. Israel has nothing to do with the explosion that rocked Lebanon’s Beirut Tuesday, Israel’s state radio Kan reported, citing a source in Israeli political circles.
Bulgaria looks forward to welcoming Russian tourists
According to the Tourism Ministry, Bulgaria’s aviation authorities have informed Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency that they are ready to resume flights to Russia after receiving the relevant permission, while consular services were ready to promptly issue visas
Russians detained in Belarus were first from 180-200-strong group, Lukashenko claims
Belarusian president also calls on law enforcers not to get tough on detained Russians
Two space tourists to blast off to ISS in late 2021 - Roscosmos
Roscosmos also informed that the agency is in talks with a few American companies to send tourists to the ISS
US, Russia likely to discuss counterterrorism in coming months — White House official
"U.S. officials will likely engage with their Russian intelligence and law enforcement counterparts on such matters in the coming months," Robert O’Brien said
Lukashenko suggests amending Belarusian Constitution at referendum
Belarusian President noted that at the nationwide referendum the Belarusians will define their rights, responsibilities, freedoms and obligations as well as powers of state bodies
First regular international flight lands in Russia after coronavirus restrictions lifted
A Turkish Airlines plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at 01:03 on Saturday
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Russian prime minister signs decree allowing entry for Swiss citizens
The flights with this country are expected to be resumed on a mutual basis since August 15
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Race for military dominance in Europe may bring back Cold War times - diplomat
Alexander Grushko thinks "that it should be understood sooner or later that a policy that fails to respect lawful interests of all member states of the OSCE region is counterproductive"
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Russia’s Vector research center plans to launch COVID-19 vaccine production in November
Closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for people from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination
Russian diplomat calls on Zelensky and his predecessors to discuss Minsk deal
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recommended to gather for a four-way meeting and try to understand what was written down in the Minsk agreements
Press review: Will Minsk extradite Russians to Kiev and Putin greenlights cryptocurrencies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 3
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15
Flights between Moscow and Geneva will be carried out once a week
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Russia launches production of latest Armata tanks
It is also preparing the Armata for export, according to the industry and trade minister
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
Russian sanitary watchdog chief says sure of safety of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine
Anna Popova stressed that there had never been vaccines with questionable safety on the Russian market
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Russia starts training cosmonauts for record fast flight to orbital outpost
The four-orbit scheme that takes about six hours is currently considered as the shortest in manned flights
Russia in talks on production of anti-coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, India
Requests for the Russian vaccine were received from more than 20 countries
Any disinfectant can kill novel coronavirus — Russian chief sanitary doctor
According to the latest statistics, over 17.8 million people have been infected worldwide
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel from August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
Three Russian firms to start serial production of COVID-19 vaccine in September
Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Russia’s new spacecraft can make flights to Moon and Mars, says chief designer
It can perform a flight to asteroids only as part of an inter-planetary system, according to the chief designer
Russia to make several million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month by 2021, says minister
According to the sanitary watchdog, 26 coronavirus vaccine options are being developed at 17 research institutions in Russia
Russia to be ally of Belarus though ties are now partner-like, not brotherly — Lukashenko
The incumbent president reassured that his country will continue to resolve international problems exclusively through peaceful means and will extend a helping hand to other states if they ask
MC-21 jet with Russian engine to make maiden flight by year-end
Required checks are performed at present
US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits
US also sees Russia's cruise missile development as a threat
Polish regulator imposes $57 mln penalty on Gazprom over Nord Stream 2 investigation
The penalty is due to the Russian gas giant's failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted in relation to construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to Poland’s UOKiK
Russia will open borders on reciprocal basis, no specific decisions yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian government and its anti-coronavirus crisis center are in charge of the issue
Russian Navy kicks off Oceanic Shield naval drills in Baltic Sea
The drills involve over 30 warships of various classes
Russia aims to become world’s first country to approve coronavirus vaccine — CNN
Russian officials said they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
