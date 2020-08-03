US, Russia likely to discuss counterterrorism in coming months - White House official

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. US and Russian envoys are likely to discuss counterterrorism issues in the coming months, the national security adviser to the US president said in an opinion piece, published by The Washington Post on Sunday.

"Another area of potential cooperation with Russia is counterterrorism. Both Russia and the United States have had their homelands attacked by violent extremists. U.S. officials will likely engage with their Russian intelligence and law enforcement counterparts on such matters in the coming months," Robert O’Brien said.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov following bilateral talks in December 2019 that the United States were set to boost cooperation with Russia in the domain of counterterrorism and anti-drug trafficking effort. In his words, the two countries’ special services cooperate in those domains on a regular basis. He added that the sides would seek to make this cooperation even better.