Team of doctors from Moscow arrives to Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk

KHABAROVSK, July 25. /TASS/. A team of doctors from Moscow arrived to the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday to help tackle the novel coronavirus infection in the region, the Khabarovsk airport’s press service said.

"The plane landed at 11:45 local time (4:45 Moscow time)," the press service said.

Earlier on Saturday, the regional government’s press service said that the doctors would arrive as part of an arrangement between Khabarovsk Region’s acting governor Mikhail Degtyarev and the federal authorities.

The region’s Health Ministry officials told TASS that 19 doctors from Moscow will arrive on Saturday and nine on Sunday. Among them are infectious diseases specialists, radiologists, epidemiologists, intensivists and pulmonologists. They will help their colleagues in Khabarovsk, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Sovetskaya Gavan and Vanino.

Moreover, several special flights sent by the Russian Health Ministry will arrive to the region in the coming days. They will carry and personal protective equipment, coronavirus tests and other items.

"Planes with humanitarian cargo will arrive, including protective suits and glasses, medical masks, respirators, heart rate monitors, lung ventilators, express tests for coronavirus antibodies, boot covers, gloves, caps and medical gowns," a regional health ministry official said.

The region's acting governor Mikhail Degtyarev earlier said he reached an agreement with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the delivery of equipment and medicines for novel coronavirus patients to the Khabarovsk region.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 6,700 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths were registered in the region. The figures started to grow lately due to intensified social activities of residents, many of whom do not wear face masks and ignore the ban on public gatherings. Since July 11, several unauthorized gatherings were held in the region due to the arrest of former governor Sergei Furgal.